Free Thanksgiving Day dinner to mark Caesar’s 10 years

PRINCESS ANNE — To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the opening of Caesar’s Pizza Palace a big summer giveaway was planned.

That was until COVID-19.

Now restaurant owner John Dimarhos has a new plan — a free turkey dinner for everyone on Thanksgiving Day starting at noon and ending at 3 p.m., or earlier, if the food runs out.

“We’re not working anyway,” he said, so with him in the kitchen and volunteers on the line he’s looking to serve 1,200 to 1,500 meals. It’s for anyone, and he will encourage extra dinners to be taken for distribution especially for those in need who can’t attend.

“I’ve ordered 600 lbs. of breast,” he said. “That’s all meat, there’s nothing to throw away. I don’t want to see none of it go to waste, I’d rather come up a little bit short.”

This traditional turkey dinner will include potatoes and gravy, dressing, and cornbread. Diners can eat-in or take out.

This expression of gratitude to the community for a decade of support comes at a time when Mr. Dimarhos acknowledges it’s not been easy to be in the restaurant business. Emergency orders that closed dining rooms, then limited their capacity, continue to take their toll on the bottom line.

Workers were laid off, had hours reduced, or don’t dine out at all because they’re working from home. There were fewer UMES students, and because of the shift in the fall schedule classes ended last week and this is finals week, with commencement Friday and Saturday.

“Things are hard as it is right now,” he said, “but there are a lot of people that are less fortunate and they’re suffering. I just want to help out.” “I’m just glad I’m able to keep up with my bills, because there are a lot of people who can’t even do that.”

Caesar’s Pizza continues to be the anchor tenant in the Princess Anne Village since it opened in 2010, although Mr. Dimarhos said he’s been in the food business since he was a kid. He hopes this community event he is sponsoring will be appreciated.

For those who want dessert with dinner, he is taking pre-orders for Caesar’s “famous pumpkin cheesecakes,” pumpkin rolls and more. For details on that call 410-621-0088.