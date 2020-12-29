Former Marion resident is author of new children’s book

CAMDEN, S.C. — Douglas Berry, an armament systems specialist who retired from the Air Force in 2006, has completed his most recent book The Night I Spent In A People House, a gripping and potent children’s story that follows a rabbit who was taken in after he finds himself inside a people house where he was fed, cared for and sheltered.

According to Mr. Berry, the tale is about Jasper the Rabbit, who “stumbles his way into a people house and ends up spending the night and then tells his woodland friends all about his experience, including a very special surprise for Jasper!”

A 1982 graduate of Crisfield High School, Mr. Barry left Marion Station in 1985 to pursue a career in the Air Force, settling in Camden, S.C., after his retirement.

Published by Fulton Books, it is available or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble. Inquiries to carry the book may be made to Gregory Reeves via email at gregory@fultonbooks.com or call 877-210-0816.

“My next goal is to get physical copies in stores,” including those in Crisfield, Mr. Berry wrote on his Facebook page.