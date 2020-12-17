Final $3.4 million loan for Somerset County Technical High School approved

PRINCESS ANNE — A resolution was approved by the County Commissioners for the second phase of borrowing for construction of the new Somerset County Technical High School.

The $3.4 million loan through USDA is for 20 years at 2.125% interest with the first quarterly payment of $52,292 due on March 17, 2021.

The interest rate is more favorable than the 20-year note for the first loan of $4 million approved last year which was at 2.75%.

Groundbreaking was in 2017 and the school opened to students in September 2019. Finance Director Gene Adkins said mechanical, electric and site work were substantially complete this past April 15 and the loan will be formally closed on Dec. 17 with bond counsel in Baltimore.

At the date of the county meeting Dec. 8, there was $216,166 of the $3.4 million waiting for reimbursement requests from the Board of Education. If not received by the closing date the commissioners previously approved transferring the unspent funds to Somerset County Public Schools.

The state paid 100% of construction for the $42.8 million building but design, site preparation and furnishings were a county expense. The $7.4 million borrowed by the county was split into two phases so it would not hit all in one year.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mr. Adkins said. “It’s a beautiful school.”