CRISFIELD — Emmanuel Church Crisfield will host three in-person prayer nights during its “21 Days of Prayer” series titled “The Return!” which is Jan 10-31. Each day there will be a specific prayer to pray as a congregation.

The church on East Chesapeake Avenue will be open 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 12, 19 and 26.

The pastor is Chris Guy, services are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. or livestreamed on Facebook at “Emmanuel Crisfield.”