Early Voting

Oct 30th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

Those who requested ballots to vote my mail may drop their ballot in a secure box like this one at the County Office Complex in Princess Anne. There are also boxes in front of Crisfield High School and the Somerset County Technical High School which is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting starting Monday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Nov. 2, and again during the General Election on Tuesday during the same hours.

The County Times is delivered weekly to Crisfield and the surrounding Somerset County region.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie