Those who requested ballots to vote my mail may drop their ballot in a secure box like this one at the County Office Complex in Princess Anne. There are also boxes in front of Crisfield High School and the Somerset County Technical High School which is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting starting Monday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Nov. 2, and again during the General Election on Tuesday during the same hours.
Print Edition
The Crisfield-Somerset County Times is published every Wednesday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Crisfield area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.