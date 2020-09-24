Drive-thru flu shots offered free Oct. 3

CRISFIELD — A drive-thru flu clinic returns to TidalHealth McCready Pavilion 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3.

No physician’s order is necessary and the seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine will be administered free of charge for individuals 13 and older, but those ages 13-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign a consent form.

TidalHealth will not be providing any COVID-19 testing at this event. In accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions, all clinical and non-clinical staff working the drive-thru event will be in appropriate personal protective equipment. Direct contact with participants will be limited.

“Flu vaccinations are encouraged for anyone over the age of 6 months, but especially for people over the age of 65, people with heart or lung disorders, immunosuppressant diseases or diabetes,” said a TidalHealth spokesperson. “Participants are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt that will provide easy access to the upper arm.”

The vaccine being administered is effective for everyone meeting the age restrictions. TidalHealth McCready Pavilion is at 201 Hall Highway. Another drive-thru is being planned in Salisbury on Oct. 9.