Despite COVID, Veterans Day breakfast still held

CRISFIELD — Terry Pehan, a retired Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, always enjoys giving back to the many veterans, like him, to say thank you. The Veterans Day Breakfast, held annually on November 11th by the Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044 and the Crisfield American Legion Post #16, is what he considers to be one of the most important ways to state his appreciation.

“It makes me appreciate their service even more… to have breakfast and say ‘Thank you’,” Pehan stated, when asked what it meant to him for this breakfast to be held on Veterans Day.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sit-down breakfast transitioned to a drive-thru, but regardless of these changes, the event still went on, and with much success.

Pehan’s parents had a friend who was in the Air Force, and that friend took him for his first plane ride. Afterward, he decided, “he wanted to be a pilot.” This was a large influence on him, but another influence on his decision to join the armed forces was “a war known as Vietnam”

When asked what he enjoyed most about being in the military, he said that “the mission was always there,” but furthermore, he stated, “If it came down to one thing, it would be serving with the troops…and being a role model.”

Pehan compared the experience in the military to teachers when they teach, and how he enjoys communicating with other troops just as teachers enjoy communicating with their students.

The breakfast has undoubtedly changed over the years as well, especially in Pehan’s 15 years of participating in the event. “The school system has played a big role in that change.” He went on to explain how the band started to play at the breakfast, how the Culinary Arts students at the Somerset County Technical High School helped prepare the meal, and how Somerset Intermediate School sent the winners of an essay competition to assist as servers.

This year that was not possible due to the coronavirus, and earlier in the week school buildings closed to in-person learning until after Thanksgiving.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Nanticoke Chapter, took part in the event this year joining the Elks and Legion members, handing out literature and even helping to serve breakfast to the many veterans that protected the rights and freedoms of the United States.

Erik Emely, the exalted ruler of the Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044, has been doing this event for 15 years. He enjoys the feeling of giving breakfast to our veterans to thank them for their service, stating “wherever there is a veteran, they should not be forgotten.”

Pehan, when asked what he thought of students from the schools helping and giving back to the veterans who served their nation, responded, “It’s very comforting to have young people coming up behind you who understand and can appreciate.”

Despite the change in logistics, the event was successful, with approximately 75 breakfast bags distributed. The tradition was kept alive in spite of the virus and did not diminish the appreciation for the many veterans who fought for our country.

By Jefferson Johnson

— Jefferson Johnson is a sophomore in the Journalism class at Crisfield High School.