Delmarva Power has ways to help pay for your electricity

NEWARK, Del. — Many assistance programs are available for Delmarva Power customers who may be facing challenges paying their energy bill due to the impact of COVID-19, including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) which is now taken applications.

Customers in Maryland may be eligible to receive more than $1,000 in grant support through LIHEAP toward their energy bill by applying for assistance in their state.

LIHEAP grant eligibility is based on a customer’s annual household income and size. In Maryland that is:

• $22,332 – One-person household

• $30,180 – Two-person household

• $38,016 – Three-person household

• $45,852 – Four-person household

In Maryland, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, or by calling the Office of Home Energy Programs at 800-332-6347.

Delmarva Power also works with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill through payment options like Budget Billing. Contact Delmarva Power at 800-375-7117 for more about that.

There is also the Good Neighbor Energy Fund which works with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to offer energy assistance; the Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP), which helps eligible customers pay for a portion of their current electric bill; and the Utility Service Protection Program (USPP), designed to help low-income families during the winter season.

Information for these can be found by visiting the Office of Home Energy Programs website.