Delmarva Discovery Museum opens with care to visitors

POCOMOKE CITY — As restrictions continue to be lifted by the State of Maryland, the Delmarva Discovery Museum has reopened and will remain open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sundays noon to 3;30.

The museum had been closed to the public since March 17 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sneeze guards have installed, policies updated, and “We’re practicing social distancing and taking extra steps to keep our guests, volunteers and staff well,” said Stacey Weisner, president and CEO.

Everyone ages five and above needs to agree, and is required, to wear a face mask that covers both the mouth and nose upon entrance and the entire time they are in the museum. All current memberships will be credited with five months to make up for the time the museum has been closed. For more information about membership, contactless entry, or other improvements visit DelmarvaDiscoveryMuseum.org or email contact@DelmarvaDiscoveryCenter.org. The museum is located at 2 Market Street.