Crisfield’s Trick-or-treat hours set, part of Somerset Ave. to close, Carvel Hall open for parking

CRISFIELD — The coronavirus won’t cancel Halloween in Crisfield as Mayor Barry Dize announces no change in plans for trick-or-treaters going out on Saturday, Oct. 31.

“In enjoying ourselves, we don’t want to be spreading any kind of germs or diseases, so please follow social distancing,” the mayor said. “Give people room…before we start crowding,” adding that most likely everyone “will be masked anyway.” Participation is at the discretion of parents and guardians.

As in the past North Somerset Avenue, from Main Street to Potomac Street, will be closed to thru traffic from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the gates will be open at the former Carvel Hall for parking if trick-or-treaters want to visit the Cullen Parkway neighborhood.

Mayor Dize said a police officer will help with crossing Crisfield Highway.

“Our kids need to be out in the fresh air,” the mayor said. Any household that is giving out candy is asked to leave an outside light on to show it is welcoming visitors.