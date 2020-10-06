Crisfield’s oldest citizen Evelyn Pasquella marks quiet 106th birthday

SNOW HILL — Crisfield’s oldest citizen, Evelyn Pasquella, celebrated her 106th birthday at the Harrison House in Snow Hill where she’s been a resident for nearly eight years.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions admission by family was not allowed but they conducted a Facetime visit on Sept. 18. An official proclamation by the Mayor and City Council was also issued for the occasion.

Born Sept. 19, 1914 in the Lawsonia section of Crisfield to Dallas and Julia Frances Lawson Mister, she was baptized at the old Asbury Methodist Church which was then a frame structure located where the cemetery is today.

As a teen she and her four siblings Woodrow, Garland, Melva and Viola moved to town and lived in a house now gone located on Broadway. It was her cousin, Clifton Mister, an Eastern Shore middleweight boxing champion, who taught her how to

box. She graduated from the old Crisfield High School in 1932.

Working part-time at The Sweet Shop she met her future husband, Edward Pasquella, and they moved to Philadelphia where she worked for the Philadelphia National Bank for 20 years. They had four children Edward, Jimmy, Billy and Diane, and the extended family line includes grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

At retirement she moved back to Crisfield, and lived on West Main Street. About a month after superstorm Sandy, however, she decided to no longer live on her own and moved to the nursing home.