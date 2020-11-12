Crisfield Heritage Foundation asks you to help with Giving Tuesday

On December 1st, the Crisfield Heritage Foundation will be one of many nonprofits participating in Giving Tuesday. This global day of giving encourages everyone to celebrate the holiday season by giving back to their communities.

During the special 24-hour period, people can support one or more nonprofits of their choice with a donation of $10 or more. COVID-19 has been particularly difficult for nonprofits, resulting in lost revenue. Your donation can make a huge difference.

Last year through the generosity of our supporters, CHF raised almost $2,000. The money was used to support the Smithsonian’s Water|Ways Program at the Tawes Museum. This year our goal is to raise money to help refurbish our shanty and to create a new children’s interactive exhibit.

Donations to the Crisfield Heritage Foundation can be made in two ways: Donors can visit www.shoregivesmore.org and type in Crisfield Heritage Foundation in the search box or stop by the Tawes Museum between 11:30 and 1 to make their donation — and have lunch.

Please consider making your donation during our special hour of giving, 12 to 1 p.m. The nonprofit with the most donors during their designated special hour will receive an additional $1,000 from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

We hope we can count on you to help us continue the mission of the Crisfield Heritage Foundation. For more information about Giving Tuesday, please visit our Crisfield Heritage Facebook page or www.shoregivesmore.org.

— The CHF operates the J. Millard Tawes Museum located at the end of 9th Street by Somers Cove Marina.