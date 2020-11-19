Crisfield Elks, American Legion Post 16 and UMES have Coastal Hospice ‘Angel’ Christmas tree on display

SALISBURY — The Crisfield 1044 Elks Lodge, the American Legion Stanley Cochrane Post 16, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore are three of the eight locations on the Lower Shore where a Coastal Hospice Christmas tree is on display.

Each holiday season Coastal Hospice encourages its Lower Shore neighbors to be “angels” and include the organization in their year-end giving through Dec. 31. One visible expression of this is through angel ornaments that are hung on Coastal Hospice Christmas trees.

This year, in addition to donating by mail, contributions can be made on the Coastal Hospice website (www.coastalhospice.org/angel) or by using a new texting program (text “ANGEL” to 345-345). For donations made in these ways, donors should include the name of their “angel” so that Coastal Hospice can write it on the ornament. They should also note who Coastal Hospice should notify of the donation, including name and address. The amount of the donation will not be disclosed.

Beginning right after Thanksgiving through the end of the year, WMDT Morning News, a media partner in the campaign for several years, will read the names written on some of the angel ornaments on their newscasts, a segment many honorees, donors, family and friends look forward to.

Angel Appeal helps support vital Coastal Hospice programs, such as offsetting room and board costs at Macky & Pam Stansell House and Coastal Hospice at the Lake, and sustaining the organization’s year-long Bereavement Program which is free to those who are grieving.

For more information about the campaign, visit www.coastalhospice.org/angel or call 410-742-8732.