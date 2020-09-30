COVID-19 drive-thru events continue by appointment only

WESTOVER — The Somerset County Health Department (SCHD) continues its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing events by appointment only. They will be held each Tuesday in October at 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover. The schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 6, 9 – noon;

• Oct. 13, 2 – 5 p.m.;

• Oct. 20, 9 – noon;

• Oct. 27, 2 – 5 p.m.;

To schedule an appointment call 443-523-1920 during regular business hours. Interpreters will be on site if needed. The tests are a nasal swab which is a little longer than a Q-tip.

For information on COVID-19, visit the Maryland Department of Health at www.coronavirus.maryland.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or at the SCHD website at www.somersethealth.org. Follow social medica updates on Facebook (@somersethealth), Instagram (Somersethealthmd) or Twitter (@somersethdmd).