Courts fall back again to Phase II operations

ANNAPOLIS — Two weeks after pulling Maryland courts back from fully operating at level five to Phase III operations, the judiciary has fallen back one more notch to Phase II.

Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the administrative order Nov. 24 and it became effective Nov. 30. Clerks offices in both District and Circuit courts while remaining open to the public are available for emergency purposes and by appointment for other matters.

“The Maryland Judiciary continues to proactively monitor the current COVID-19 public health crisis in Maryland, therefore, the Judiciary must alter its court operations for the second time in two weeks in order to protect the health and wellbeing of all,” said Chief Judge Barbera.

With the rapid pace the virus has spread in the last few weeks, combined with Thanksgiving when people might be lowering their guard, “it is imperative that the Judiciary respond” by ordering the additional restrictions,” she said.

Courts were disrupted by the coronavirus in March, and it was not until Oct. 5 when they resumed Phase V operation, including jury trials. In Somerset County that resumption cleared at least three cases plus the grand jury was able to meet.

In Phase II, District Court and Circuit Court will hear specific case types remotely or in-person, but jury trials will not be held until the Judiciary is able to re-enter Phase V. Those currently scheduled as jurors in Somerset County are instructed to contact the jury line at 410-845-4861 or 410-845-4840 for in-person assistance.

Courts will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but it will vary by court location. Some of the cases continuing in District Courts are criminal, traffic, civil, domestic violence, peace orders, Extreme Risk Protective Orders, and landlord-tenant cases. In the Circuit Courts, civil, criminal, family, Child in Need of Assistance, and juvenile matters will continue to be heard.

Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website, www.mdcourts.gov, or call the clerk’s office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.

“As always, the Judiciary will keep the public apprised of any changes in operations and ensure that as many of the core functions of the Judiciary will remain available to the extent the emergency conditions allow,” Chief Judge Barbera said.