County OKs using superstorm Sandy recovery funds to improve Smith Island drainage

PRINCESS ANNE — It will take a public hearing and a final vote to become official but the Somerset County Commissioners signaled their support to reallocate superstorm Sandy recovery funds originally earmarked for dredging to be used for drainage improvements on Smith Island.

The dredging of Sheep Pen Gut will not proceed because the $1 million price tag was too costly for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, sidelining $200,000 earmarked by the county.

As an alternative, Smith Island United requested it be reprogrammed for drainage especially after the Maryland Department of Planning received a $100,000 grant from the Maryland Rural Council which requires a local match.

The combined funds will go a long way to complete the projects outlined in a 2017 drainage study completed by AMT & Associates.

At their Nov. 17 meeting the commissioners did not make a decision and requested more information. The following week they learned the $100,000 grant expires in June 2021 and if the local match is not fulfilled, “that project probably won’t happen at all,” said Gary Pusey, director of the county’s Department of Technical and Community Services.

Commissioner Vice President Charles Laird in particular wanted to be sure that there would be funding to address drainage in Crisfield as well as Smith Island once a study now underway in Crisfield is completed next spring. Mr. Pusey said even with the $200,000 reallocated there may be as much as $360,000 left to spend in the Sandy budget as projects were not as costly as estimated or not completed as planned.

“I just don’t want Crisfield short, I don’t want Smith Island short,” Mr. Laird said. “We’ve got to work together” on these projects, adding later that all of the commissioners have all parts of the county in their best interest.

Mr. Pusey said Crisfield has funding from the Maryland Department of the Environment for 11 tide gates, although until the drainage study is completed it is unknown what more will be recommended.

Commissioner Randy Laird said whether it’s Smith Island or Crisfield “it’s a win-win for me” as he represents both communities, “but I would certainly hope strongly that Crisfield would be considered for any money that we have.”

Eddie Somers, president of SIU, expressed his thanks to the commissioners for the support. A date for the public hearing to formally approve the reprogramming of the funds will be advertised in the Crisfield-Somerset County Times.