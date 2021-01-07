CleanBay seeks access from DNR to its Westover plant site

PRINCESS ANNE — CleanBay Renewables, in response to neighborhood concerns about truck traffic on Old Princess Anne Road, is seeking an easement with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources so its facility can be accessed through state land via Benson Road.

The arrangement would involve a land swap of about 5 acres so a 3,700 ft. by 60 ft. wide right-of-way could be created from the end of Benson Road through forested land to reach the west side of CleanBay’s property at 9434 Old Princess Anne Road.

DNR is in favor of the offer because it would reduce the traffic count on Old Princess Anne Road, and truck traffic would be visually screened and the sound abated due to the forested nature of the area. It would also provide additional access to land managed by the state.

Through anaerobic digestion CleanBay plans to convert 150,000 tons of poultry litter per year into methane and fertilizer which could involve 80 to 100 trucks per day. In September a partnership with Chesapeake Utilities Corporation was announced where CleanBay would inject its biogas into a natural gas pipeline Chesapeake plans to bring to Somerset County to serve public and private customers including Eastern Correctional Institution.

With an easement through state land it makes running the gas pipeline from the plant to Chesapeake’s pipeline also more direct. An additional utility easement may be necessary as well if CleanBay strikes a deal with the Somerset County Sanitary District for non-potable water which is available from two wells also on Revell’s Neck Road.

But to get to the proposed right-of-way, trucks will first have to access Benson Road, a dead-end county road running parallel to U.S. 13 and accessible from Revell’s Neck Road.

It has an asphalt surface to the parking lot of Mountaire’s grain facility but beyond that it’s one mile of sand and gravel.

CleanBay, by letter to Roads Director Woody Barnes, “expects to assume the obligation for all expenses related to the engineering, improvement, and maintenance of Benson Road for the greater of 25 years or the extended operating period of the CleanBay Westover facility.”

Chief Operating Officer Alan Gilbert added that CleanBay would formally enter into a binding agreement with the county “to document such obligation.”

The County Commissioners at their Dec. 29 meeting expressed an interest in ensuring the integrity of Benson Road and that it be protected and safety issues addressed. Great Bay Solar for the privilege of running its transmission lines under the road brought Benson Road up to county standards and while the current condition of the gravel section is “outstanding” it will not handle heavy truck traffic, Mr. Barnes said.

Mr. Barnes added that trucks would be unable to pass each other, and he also expressed concern about the intersection at Revell’s Neck Road and U.S. 13. There are also rail crossings for Mountaire’s movement of grain hopper cars.

To asphalt the gravel section Mr. Barnes estimated material alone would be over $400,000. “You’re going to have to asphalt it,” he said, “to handle that amount of traffic.”

During public hearings for CleanBay’s project there were concerns raised by residents about truck traffic on Old Princess Anne Road, said Gary Pusey, director of the Department of Technical and Community Services. He said the offer to access the property via Benson Road and the state right-of-way “sounds like a good alternative” but he agreed with the county roads director about Benson Road’s limitations.

After their discussion the County Commissioners voted to endorse their approval of the easement through state land but with conditions that CleanBay engage an independent engineer to study and make recommendations on maintaining and upgrading Benson Road so it can handle heavy truck traffic.

Mr. Barnes also said he would like the State Highway Administration involved with a traffic analysis and an examination of the intersection of Benson Road with Revell’s Neck Road and U.S. 13.

“That’s going to be a mess at that intersection,” Commissioner Vice President Charles Laird said, with feed trucks and rail cars already in this congested area.

Because it’s a county road County Administrator Doug Taylor said, “you can’t stop” CleanBay from using it, but if CleanBay requires alterations for its purposes it must be improved to county standards and that would be at the company’s expense.