City Hall locks its doors again to all but essential employees

CRISFIELD — As it was during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, City Hall is again restricted to essential employees only, and the public is asked to use the back door drop box for payments.

If you are bringing cash, use the call box at the front door and change and a receipt will be prepared. For deed transfers call 410-968-1333 to arrange for their processing.

Mayor Barry Dize announced the changes that went into effect Dec. 7 sas a precaution with COVID-19 still unchecked in the county. At the end of the first week of December there were over 170 cases in the 21817 ZIP Code.

City offices will be closed Christmas Eve/Day as well as New Year’s Eve/Day.