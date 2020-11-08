Circumstantial evidence gets armed robber of Westover Dollar General convicted

PRINCESS ANNE — After a three-day trial involving entirely circumstantial evidence a Somerset County jury was able to connect the dots and convict a Delaware man of robbing the Westover Dollar General.

The jury on Oct. 28 deliberated for about an hour and found 24-year-old Timothy D. Jarvis of Milford guilty of armed robbery, robbery, theft, conspiracy, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and assault on a store clerk who was hit in the head with a handgun.

Circuit Court Judge Daniel W. Powell ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing will be held Feb. 8. State’s Attorney Wess Garner said Jarvis is facing “significant time” as sentencing guidelines for armed robbery alone are 15 to 20 years. He added that the judge will find Jarvis has a “horrible” record out of Delaware, and that this is his second robbery conviction.

What made this case unusual is that no one could directly identify Jarvis — and DNA evidence was muted as he has an identical twin.

Defense attorney Pamela Correa told jurors in her opening remarks that DNA is not distinguishable between identical twins so without a positive ID they could not get beyond a reasonable doubt to convict.

It was before 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 when the assistant manager was outside the store to retrieve her cell phone charger. A man in a black mask and hood came up fast with a gun and she testified holding up her hands and being “very scared” as he demanded the money in the registers and safe.

“I guess I wasn’t moving fast enough,” she told the jury, and was struck in the back of the head with something that was “metal, definitely.” She only saw the man’s eyes, and the video of the incident was of little value — a camera quality that Garner later said “looked like they were bought on clearance.”

However, the video did show the direction Jarvis went when he exited the store, which was confirmed by another store employee. He testified the handgun looked like a .22 caliber revolver, although no weapon was ever recovered. In all $834 was taken.

A ski mask was found outside the store in the grass and a State Police forensic analyst testified it had DNA from three people with a DNA profile entirely from Jarvis — or his twin.

At least two motorists saw Jarvis run from the store — one of them had with a dash cam video showing what was the getaway car on Fairmount Road with its hood up as if it was broken down. One witness testified the man was “running as hard as he could run” with the blue car leaving the scene “mighty fast.”

The driver of that car was co-defendant, Anthony L. Horsey Jr., 30. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 19 to conspiracy to commit robbery and received the maximum of 15 years in prison. Added to that was five more years for obstructing and hindering when he escaped from police while being transported to the Somerset County Detention Center.

It was cell phone calls and texts between Jarvis and Horsey, and the times and towers that their phones connected to even though one was T-Mobile and other AT&T. That was the strongest evidence against the defendant.

It was that evidence that would get the jurors beyond the reasonable doubt test for the conviction, Garner said.

“They were working together to rob Dollar General,” he told the jury.

The defense acknowledged the cell phone records “are what they are” and agreed that the mask wasn’t dropped by aliens outside the crime scene, but she accused investigators of not going far enough to prove Jarvis was the one with the phone that day. She also said Jarvis was never identified by any witness. She told the jury that if they miss certain points of evidence they cannot connect the dots to get a line leading to a conviction.

Despite her remarks, however, the jury found differently, and what started with 15 jurors hearing the case went down to 14 when one alternate had to fill in for a juror who could not continue the second day.

The two remaining alternates were sent home after closing statements.

When asked for a comment State’s Attorney Garner said he was “thankful to the jury and I believe justice was served for the victims. I am also thankful to the MSP Criminal Enforcement Division for their investigation of the case.”

With plexiglass installed in strategic places in the courtroom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Garner said the jurors looked like they were “in a giant plexiglass ice cube tray.” Witnesses wore clear masks when testifying, although some of them removed their mask which was permitted by Judge Powell.

This was the second jury trial in Somerset County since Maryland courts fully reopened last month. The first was Bobby Lee Tenner, convicted of manslaughter in the July 2019 shooting death of Darryl “Dee” Merrell Jr. in Crisfield.

Tenner’s case was heard by senior Judge Daniel M. Long and he will also be sentenced on Feb. 8.