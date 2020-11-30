Chesapeake Utilities eyes wetlands permit that’s key to natural gas coming to Somerset County

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) will decide on a tidal wetlands permit that would jumpstart the first leg of a natural gas pipeline to Somerset County, with the next phase ending in Westover.

Eastern Shore Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, seeks to install a 10-inch diameter gas pipeline at least 28 ft. below the South Prong of the Wicomico River to run nearly 7 miles to just over the county line in Eden.

After a public hearing and considering extensive public comment, the Tidal Wetlands Division of the Maryland Department of the Environment found, “There are no impacts to vegetated tidal wetlands or submerged aquatic vegetation” with this phase, a distance of less than 80 linear feet under the river.

If approved there will be time of year restrictions for the directional drilling, erosion and sediment control plans, water quality testing, plus reporting and monitoring requirements. Pending next would be the 8-inch pipe from Eden to serve Eastern Correctional Institution, with a spur to serve UMES, and agricultural, industrial and residential customers along the way.

A decision by the BPW is set for Dec. 2. The 10.75 mile long 8-inch pipe in Somerset County, which requires wetlands permitting where it crosses three tidal tributaries, is also endorsed by MDE.

It will be presented to the BPW at a later date.

“It’s beyond just a permit hearing, it benefits Somerset County economically and environmentally,” said Justin Mulcahy, public relations manager with Chesapeake Utilities. As one of only three counties in the state without access to natural gas, this brings economic benefits of not just tax revenue to Somerset County but lower energy costs, he said.

The transition from other fuels including wood chips and heating oil is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 65% at ECI and 38% at UMES.

At ECI it will virtually eliminate particulate pollution from dust, dirt and soot, not to mention delivery of fuel from diesel fuel trucks, said Dean Holden, manager of business development and sales for Chesapeake.

“In addition to providing economic energy options it’s also providing an environmental impact benefit that’s sometimes glossed over,” Mr. Holden said.

Mr. Mulcahy said there is resident support for the project, and letters are being sent to the BPW. In July, the board approved more than $500,000 in contracts to engineer the conversion of the prison’s 4MW cogeneration plant to methane. Those same decisionmakers, Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, will now rule on the wetlands permit.

“To date, our community outreach has identified nearly 640 supportive households of the project in Somerset and Wicomico counties,” Mr. Mulcahy said. “Also to date, 71 local residents have committed to sending personalized letters of support to the Maryland Board of Public Works.”

If the wetlands permit is approved additional permits for example from State Highway and other agencies will be finalized this month with construction to begin in January. The company’s estimate is that over the next 10 years natural gas will support more than 1,300 construction jobs and more than $7 million in new wages as a result of lower energy costs.

“The Board of Public Works is our largest hurdle,” said M.Q. Riding, manager of marketing and communications for Chesapeake Utilities. And if the company can proceed, “We’re committed to the community. It’s not like once we get these vote we’re going away. We’re here for the long haul.”