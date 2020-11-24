Caregiving Resource Center can show beneficial assistive technology

SALISBURY — Those with Alzheimer’s as well as their caregivers can have more independence and an improved quality of life with the help of assistive technology.

Assistive technology includes common items or tools that help the elderly or disabled do the activities they have always done but must now do differently. It can also ease behavioral problems and reduce caregiver burden.

These devices can improve medication management, home safety, and assist with performing simple activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing and going to the bathroom.

Helping caregivers with information about assistive technology is the focus of National Caregivers Month. The Caregiver’s Resource Center (CRC) at MAC, Inc., the Area Agency on Aging, offers many devices and videos that make caregiving easier especially for those dealing with the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

Janet Parke, director of MAC’s CRC, said, “When folks come into MAC’s Caregivers Resource Center, they generally have something in mind that has been frustrating them in caring for their loved one. They are looking for tools, tips that will improve the independence of their loved one, their family life and to make things just easier.”

Use of assistive technology can contribute to the improvement and maintenance of the quality of life of both patients and their caregivers. The CRC at 909 Progress Circle here is open by appointment by contacting Mike Hedlesky at 410-742-0505 ext. 166 or mhedlesky@macinc.org.