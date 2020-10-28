Board of Education seats in two districts before the voters

WESTOVER — There are two seats on the Somerset County Board of Education before the voters this year. One is in District 4, and the other is in District 2 which will see a change as Patti Monk, appointed in 2018, did not file as a candidate in this non-partisan election.

Vying to take her seat are Caleb Shores, a Mt. Vernon Road resident, and William “Billy” Walters of Whitehaven Ferry Road.

The only incumbent is Troy S. Brittingham Jr., who was elected to represent District 4 in 2016 with 55% of the vote to replace Dan Kuebler. Mr. Brittingham is being challenged by Matthew Warren Lankford, and both live on Rehobeth Road.

Information provided by the candidates follows, with no response from Mr. Shores.

Troy Brittingham Jr.

Troy Brittingham Jr., an accounting manager at WBOC Inc., is a 2006 graduate of Crisfield High School who continued his education at Towson University and UMES. As a board member he seeks to continue to support students, parents/guardians and teachers which over the past four years he has done as an advocate for their success both locally and regionally.

“I have supported our students by attending various events, reading during American Education Week and Dr. Seuss Week, attending the Million Father March greeting students on their first day and assisted in the implementation of policies necessary for student achievement.”

“I am very active with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education where I serve on the Policy Committee, Budget Committee, Ad Hoc Committee on Equity and recently appointed as a LSA [Learning Support Assistant] Director to represent Somerset County.

“Being a part of the Equity Committee, we have developed a sample Equity Policy to assist school systems with developing their own policy. We also created a toolkit that many school systems use when developing and approving policies.”

A leading issue for Mr. Brittingham is recruitment and retention of teachers. The county has great teachers, he said, “and we want to ensure they feel valued and appreciated.”

To do that teachers are strategically placed where they are needed most, and recruitment is monitored to be sure schools “are getting qualified teachers and teachers that are reflective of our student population that can help push our students to the next level.”

While strides have been made over the last four years with the recruitment of some great teachers, the incumbent plans to continue to encourage more of this. Many of these teachers “are still with us today,” Mr. Brittingham stated. Educators who are passionate about what they do, push for students to be successful.

To foster student achievement the incumbent also cites smaller class size so they can perform better. “Students are able to receive more individual time with their teachers and teachers are able to break off into small groups to meet the needs of their students,” he said.

“Smaller class sizes will also help close the achievement gap. Teachers can monitor the students’ progress and create ways to motivate and engage students. The curriculum and increasing parental involvement have a direct impact on student achievement.”

A third key goal is college and career readiness, that each student will graduate ready for college or employment in a particular field of study. “I plan to continue to push for students to explore which option best suits them,” he said. “We have a state-of-the-art career and technology school where students can explore various programs. We have also seen an increase in the number of students that are taking advantage of the dual enrollment courses that we offer.”

Together with his service on the board and as a tutor for students not able to attend school Mr. Brittingham said, “The most rewarding part is seeing those students walk across the stage and receive their diploma. Parents of the students I have tutored have thanked me for helping their students and making a difference in their lives. I have learned to meet students where they are and help them reach their potential.

“This is something that I will continue to do because the success of our school systems is measured by the success of our students.” With the school system’s motto “Success, Nothing Less,” Mr. Brittingham said he plans to continue making a difference in the lives of students.

Matthew W. Lankford

“Matt” Lankford has been an advocate for the betterment of Somerset County Public Schools for several years. With three children in the system he is attuned to what takes place in schools and has several issues that he will support if elected.

One of them relates to the discussion earlier this year about elementary school consolidation in the northern end of the county. One proposal includes combining Deal Island School along with Princess Anne and Greenwood elementary — something Mr. Lankford opposes.

“This is one of the most successful, if not the best, school in all of Somerset County,” he said about DIS. “Why shut down success?” His plan would be to provide transportation for all students who would like to attend Deal Island because many today are attending through special permission because they fall outside its zone.

“If parents can take their kids to a bus stop then the child should be allowed to ride the bus,” he said.

Mr. Lankford also wants the Board of Education to have the final say on curriculum. “All parents, students and citizens should have an invitation to the curriculum meetings and should be provided with the materials to help in the decision process,” he said.

Currently he is questioning the use of two books in the ninth grade English classes — books that use foul language and include racial slurs and racist content. Mr. Lankford wants the board to develop standards that disqualify this type of material and others that take the Lord’s name in vain, describe drug use or include inappropriate sexual content.

“At first, all the books should be reviewed, then only the new books added each year. The SCBOE signs off on the curriculum after it goes through the entire process. These checks and balances are necessary.”

The recent change to Policy 100-12 on Public Participation is another item Mr. Lankford would like addressed. The school board agenda until this month allowed anyone to speak to the board for 2 minutes. Now all comments are to be sent to an email address.

“Public comments are an integral part of our process,” Mr. Lankford said. “Wicomico County stopped public comments and we followed suit. Not good.”

He would add a second meeting each month, with the additional session entirely focused on public suggestions, concerns and comments. The regular meeting would continue to address policies and school business. “Treat all citizens, parents, students and all employees with respect and integrity,” he said.

Another goal would be to open classrooms to the public through recordings of classroom instruction. “This would ensure that we could see behavior issues, teachers lessons, and all would be made transparent,” he said.

“Teacher evaluations are made easier, the administrators could do the evaluations and not even be in the classroom.”

Along those lines this would help end disruption in class. If there is disruptive behavior, the student should be taken out and they can learn over their laptop outside the classroom. “Don’t hold the whole class back.”

Mr. Lankford is for a dress code, “but not a dress policy.” He said, “High-priced administrators spend a lot of time enforcing dress policy.”

Despite this being the era of the coronavirus, private schools and recreational leagues are playing sports and Mr. Lankford would push for the public schools to join in immediately. “If students don’t want to play then that is their personal choice, if they want to play, let them play. Put a plan in place with COVID-19 protocols and let them play.”

Having said that, however, Mr. Lankford closes by saying “The main thing [is] our children’s education. That comes 1st.

William Walters

William “Billy” Walters, a 2000 graduate of Washington High School who has two boys attending Somerset County Public Schools, stated he’s passionate about the direction schools are headed.

“I have a vested interest in not only both of my sons’ education but for the education of all Somerset County Public School students as well,” he said.

“It is apparent that there is a strong feeling of disconnect and lack of communication being felt by the parents of Somerset County and that has led to great frustration. I strongly believe to give the children of Somerset County the most productive learning environment, families should be afforded opportunities to be involved in not only decisions on curriculum but also instructional decisions that involve their children.”

Classrooms here should provide the same opportunities as more wealthy counties, and provide “rigorous instruction, activities and programs to make certain our students are successful and able to compete with other students across the state.”

“In a society that is focusing on all of the negatives, I want to focus on promoting positive achievements that our students of Somerset County Public Schools are accomplishing.”

A correctional maintenance supervisor, Mr. Walters has coached several sports teams and continues to find ways to give back to the same school system from which he graduated. He noted previously that he has seen players come to practice carrying a lot of stress and trauma, and he would like schools to improve support mechanisms that focus on student social and emotional well-being.

If elected by the voters of District 2, “I will do all I can to ensure that the concerns of the parents, families and community stakeholders of our students are being heard.”