Artwork contest deadline for basketball courts now Dec. 15

CRISFIELD — The Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District (CAED) Project has extended the deadline to Dec. 15 for artist submissions for the Crisfield Housing Authority basketball and tennis courts mural.

Artists of all ages are encouraged to apply at CrisfieldArts.org with $1,000 awarded to the selected artist.

The Maryland State Arts Council for Public Art Across Maryland New Artworks Program is funding the competition to select a single mural to cover the continuous surfaces of two basketball courts and one tennis court.

The Crisfield Housing Authority, Somerset County Parks & Recreation, City of Crisfield, and CAED are partnering to rehabilitate the courts at the Crisfield Housing Authority which are in extremely poor condition. The total project is approximately $145,000, with about $120,000 of this cost for resurfacing, goals and nets.

Current submissions can be viewed by accessing the link at CrisfieldArts.org basketball mural page or at the Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District Facebook page. CAED will work with Shelton Hawkins of Play in Color to transfer the selected design into a format that can be used as a mural on the courts at full scale.

The selected design will also be used in an application for a Maryland State Arts Council Public Art Implementation grant in spring of 2021 with a goal of resurfacing the courts early summer of 2021 through multiple grants and partnerships. Volunteers led by Shelton Hawkins and Megan MacLennan Cook will then paint the selected mural on the court surfaces.

Donations to this project can be made at Crisfieldarts.org/basketball-court-mural. All submissions must be made via email to meganjmcook@msn.com using the forms found at CrisfieldArts.org/basketball-court-mural website.