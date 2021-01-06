Arbor Day poster contest for 2021 open to all 5th graders

ANNAPOLIS — If you don’t think forest products are important, maybe you weren’t out looking for toilet paper or paper towels earlier this year! With the theme “Trees Are Terrific…and Forest Products are Too,” the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forestry Conservancy District Boards announce the 2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest is again open to all Maryland fifth graders.

The deadline for submissions is noon Friday, Jan. 15. Posters may be delivered locally to DNR’s Forest Service Office, 10990 Market Lane, Princess Anne. For contest questions call Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or email anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.

Posters following the theme noted above are to be no smaller than 8½ by 11 inches and larger than 22 by 28 inches. They may be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencils, tempera paint, or watercolor.

Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.

From the statewide honorees a panel will then choose the top three winning posters that will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools — first place will win 15 trees, second place will receive 10, and third place will receive five.

Teachers will be notified by March 19, 2021, and school plantings will be scheduled in the spring or following year, dependent upon COVID restrictions.

The 2020 winner was Lola Lugard of Sykesville, Carroll County. Second place went to Angela Webb of Easton, Talbot County; and Annelie Kolbe of Hancock, Washington County, placed third. The winner from Somerset County was Jeanette Kelly of Princess Anne, then a student at Greenwood Elementary School.