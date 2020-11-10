Accohannock tribal chair named a top Md. volunteer

ANNAPOLIS — The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives (GOCI), the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs, the Maryland Commission on African History and Culture, the Maryland Department of Health, and the University of Maryland, College Park partnered to host the first-ever virtual kickoff on Nov. 2 to commemorate the seventh annual American Indian Heritage Month.

The event included a panel discussion on “Pathways to Partnerships,” a presentation of community awards, and lively cultural performances for more than 100 attendees.

Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation recognizing the month of November as American Indian Heritage Month. That celebrates the nearly 60,000 people with American Indian heritage who live in Maryland.

In 2017, Gov. Hogan granted Maryland Indian Status to the Accohannock Tribe in Somerset County to protect its heritage and culture. Earlier that same year the Peninsula-Delaware Conference of the United Methodist Church deeded the former Union Asbury UMC in Crisfield to the tribe to serve as a cultural center. The sanctuary closed in 2013.

Among the 2020 awardees was Volunteer of the Year Mike Hinman, tribal chair of the Accohannock Tribe. Nominated by the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs, Mr. Hinman was instrumental in the tribal petition for state status.

In January he started another year of transporting items of local and tribal interest back to Somerset County. The tribe’s historian and an elder, he is constantly volunteering his time on behalf of the Native American community.

Other honorees included Adult of the Year Danny Michael Hinman of the Accohannock Tribe; Hope Butler, Piscataway Conoy Tribe; Ani Auld, Navajo Tribe; Ayden Allston, Nottoway Tribe; and Andrew Thompson IV, Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma.

Janelle Rodriguz of the Lumbee Tribe was named Youth of the Year.