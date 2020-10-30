5 housing sites in city picked for redevelopment

PRINCESS ANNE — Five vacant residential properties that Somerset County acquired for back taxes could be where Crisfield’s home-building renaissance starts if state funding is approved.

Crisfield Housing Authority Executive Director Don Bibb approached both the City Council and County Commissioners in August about what properties were available for renovation or demolition for rebuilding.

The city has just one available parcel, by Food Lion, and a former bank uptown. It had six other vacant lots but after advertising for bids sold them in March to the only bidder for $5 each.

Meanwhile the county, after the annual tax sale, actively forecloses on properties that received no bids. It first works to sell them to an adjoining property owner, then to the public for the deed value listed by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation.

Five properties in the city limits were pulled off the surplus property list by the County Commissioners on Oct. 20 in hopes that the CHA will be the buyer. County Administrator Doug Taylor said their purchase is contingent on the CHA receiving a grant. The properties and the deed values are:

• 308 W. Chesapeake, $13,749;

• 329 Tyler Street, $7,563;

• 9 N. First Street, $4,775;

• 131 Maple Street, $3,320; and

• 201 N. Third Street, $1,430.

Each of these locations is within Crisfield’s designated Sustainable Communities zone which is an investment priority for the state. Funding would be through the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Strategic Growth and Impact Fund.

The first step would be to acquire, demolish and/or stabilize the site. With a developer as a partner who would gain tax credits along with grants a new home would be built or existing structure renovated.

First-time home buyers would be the purchasers.

Mr. Bibb has experience with this as manager of the Housing Commission of Talbot County where over five years some $1.5 million in grants were acquired for reinvestment in housing. One of them involved the restoration of a historic home in The Hill neighborhood of Easton, the oldest free African American community in the nation.

Over time Mr. Bibb said he is looking to replace the oldest 50 units at the CHA, with the residents ideally placed in new housing in neighborhoods. He said there are residents currently in public housing whose incomes are such that they could qualify as first-time homeowners.