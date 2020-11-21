4th Saturday and parade canceled

CRISFIELD — Despite approvals from the city and State Highway Administration for the annual Christmas parade, the Crisfield Area Chamber of Commerce will not hold it this year and will try to come up with something different.

“I really feel we can have a Christmas parade,” said President Buddy Ward, but he expressed concern it would not be good for the community in light of increasing coronavirus cases. During last Thursday’s board of directors meeting held virtually he said the Somerset County Health Department if it could “would tell us not to do it.”

One idea from Seaford is to have the public drive by displays, but without walking traffic it’s unlikely to be a benefit to downtown businesses except for exposure.

Crisfield’s parade was scheduled for Dec. 4.

The announcement comes just days after the Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District Project and Friends of Crisfield decided they would not be sponsoring 4th Saturday, which would have included the Christmas in Crisfield vendors, entertainment and arrival of Santa Claus for the lighting of the Crab Pot Christmas Tree.

Mr. Ward said the kids’ day parade held on 4th Saturday in October to celebrate Halloween resulted in really positive comments, and everyone worked hard for it to be safe, but the health department was not pleased because few masks were worn and social distancing was not occurring.

What it did show, however, is that organizers liked the new parade route and format and it will likely be repeated next year.

With the holiday activities now off the calendar, one downtown business owner, Stevie Ritchey, would like to hear ideas on how to celebrate Christmas in Crisfield safely so it will help bring out shoppers. Contact her at Mason Dixon’s Pantry, 1005 W. Main Street, 410-422-5519 or email stevie.ritchey@icloud.com.