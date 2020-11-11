3 proposals turned in for Carvel Hall

CRISFIELD — Three proposals for the purchase or lease of the former Carvel Hall cutlery plant and property were received at City Hall by the Nov. 2 deadline.

It’s now up to the Mayor and City Council to review the offers and make a recommendation which will ultimately require state concurrence.

The elected leaders will meet in closed session to discuss the proposals on Thursday, Nov. 12. They allowed themselves until Dec. 2 to accept or reject offers, unless the deadline is extended.

One of the respondents to the RFP is from Mary P. Franz and her husband Jesus Gil-Cacho Ludeña, who have a home here on Main Street Extended. In 2011 then-Mayor P.J. Purnell talked up the possibility of their Madrid-based olive oil business as a potential tenant.

Another proposal now being considered is from Main Street Investments LLC, headed by Don D’Aquilla. His Delaware-based company has real estate in Crisfield, having purchased the former Tropical Chesapeake and the former Peppy’s in 2015, and the former Captain’s Galley in 2017.

The third proposal is from Element Maryland LLC out of Oakland, Md., with no further information available.

In August of this year, Kevin Marshall of Marshall’s Welding approached the council about purchasing the property for $200,000 and he described plans for its use by his business and other contractors, but he did not submit a reply to the RFP.

The city is seeking a “highly qualified and creative industrial, manufacturing and/or commercial firm…to transform the Carvel Hall property into a vibrant industrial, manufacturing and/or commercial center.” See more on this story in the Nov. 11 edition of the Crisfield-Somerset County Times.