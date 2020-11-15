2020 Somerset County grads earn scholarship from Wor-Wic trustees

SALISBURY — The board of trustees at Wor-Wic Community College recently awarded scholarships to local high school graduates.

The board provides a two-year full-tuition scholarship for the most academically-talented high school senior applicant from each of the 10 public high schools and two of the four private high schools in the tri-county area.

This year, recipients from Somerset County schools were Shelby Cullen, valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class at Crisfield High School, and Carley Walston, a 2020 graduate of Washington High School.

The scholarships are awarded to the applicant with the highest GPA from each school, followed by the highest number of credits earned and the earliest admission application.