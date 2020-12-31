$1,000 scholarship named for the late Ronald Redding, applications due Feb. 1

PRINCESS ANNE — Friends of the late Ronald J. Redding are working to keep his memory alive by establishing the Ronald Redding Memorial Scholarship Fund which is currently accepting applications.

High school seniors attending school in Somerset County and interested in pursuing a career in mental health or healthcare, law enforcement, fire/EMS or a degree in the field of athletics have until Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 to submit the application and required documents. The scholarship is $1,000 to help cover tuition, books/technology or other educational related expenses.

Mr. Redding was a member of the 1978 graduating class at Washington High School who after attending a year of college joined the U.S. Navy and served 12½ years. Afterward he served one year with the Army National Guard. He worked in security for the private sector and had 25 years in Corrections as well.

He also worked in the Athletics Department at UMES for many years, and officiated basketball and umpired softball for youth through college age sports.

Earlier this year Mr. Redding received his 10-year membership plaque with the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company, and in prior years he was recognized for being among the top 10 and top five responders for fire and EMS calls.

On Sept. 24, 2020, Mr. Redding passed away at age 61. In addition to his wife of 35 years he was survived by one daughter, three sons, 21 grandchildren along with four sisters and a host of other family and in-laws and countless friends.

Following services at the PAVFC, he was interred in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.

The scholarship is intended to honor Mr. Redding’s legacy with plans that the recipient be named by March 1 and invited to the PAVFC annual banquet for recognition. More information is at each school’s guidance office or email rreddingmemorial586@gmail.com for more details.

Applications must include an official high school transcript; at least two letters of recommendations, with one from a current teacher or staff member; and an essay of 500 to 1,000 words regarding future plans and reasons for applying.

Visit “Redding Memorial Scholarship” on Facebook for more details.