100 years for East Gate Masonic Lodge

Charity still its service as

meetings are currently online

PRINCESS ANNE — East Gate Masonic Lodge No. 65 is now in its 100th year since its chartering on July 27, 1920 (Anno Lucis 5920) by the Most Worshipful Grand Master Joseph Evans, attested by Grand Secretary G.T. Duppin.

By their authorization and empowering of trust from the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge, Bro. Harlan A. Cuff was named Worshipful Master, Bro. Thomas H. Kiah was Senior Warden, and Bro. John Elliott Smith was Junior Warden.

The newly-established lodge of Free and Accepted Masons met the first and third Fridays each month.

Meetings through the decades have been held at the former Maryland State College, now UMES, Metropolitan United Methodist Church and the American Legion.

The lodge today is located on Old Princess Anne Road in a building purchased in 1989. Meetings are on the first and third Thursdays — but virtual due to the building being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 1927 Bro. Kiah was Deputy Grand Master. The current Right Worshipful Jabar Mills is the District Deputy Grand Master of the 8th Masonic District. The most Worshipful Grand Master is the Honorable Emanuel Stanley, who together with Grand Lodge staff reign over the lodge at present.

Leading the East Gate Lodge into its 101st year are Worshipful Master Carter A. Bivens, Senior Warden Joseph Marshall, Junior Warden Marion Polk, Secretary Marshall Becoat and Treasurer Wendell Brady. Being few in numbers, each Brother had and today has a unique part of the load to carry in the past and present.

“To be one, ask one,” is a starting point to become a Mason, Mr. Brady said, but members are also observing those of character in the community who could enrich the membership.

The lodge and its members assist senior citizens and veterans, and those in the nursing homes and the local homeless shelter.

It supports the schools and afterschool programs as well.

During a recent food giveaway at Mt. Hope AME Zion Church co-sponsored by USDA, the Maryland Food Bank and The Lower Shore Shelter, several members assisted with the weekly distribution.

In 2019, the members joined with Mt. Hope to celebrate its new addition by leading the ceremony to lay the cornerstone. During somber times members conduct final rites during funerals of a fellow brother.

Organized under the stewardship of the East Gate Lodge in 1928 was the Starlight Chapter No. 44, Order of the Eastern Star.

More about the Prince Hall Grand Lodge is on the website https://mwphglmd.org.