Somerset County Technical High School ranked ‘Best Project’ in Mid-Atlantic

WESTOVER — Engineering News-Record (ENR) named Somerset County Technical High School the 2020 K-12 Education Best Project for the Mid-Atlantic region.

The 103,000 square foot, 400 student technical high school that opened to students in September 2019 was recognized among projects located throughout Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The design team with Becker Morgan Group worked in conjunction with Somerset County Public Schools and the Somerset County Economic Development Commission to design a facility that would accommodate the curriculum for the current and future local job market.

This careful planning is expected to pay dividends for students and the local economy.

Superintendent Dr. John Gaddis said of the facility, “A school of this magnitude proves that we are committed to the academic and technical aspects of education in Somerset County. This building will change how we prepare students for years to come.”

The LEED Gold rated building is designed around Career Clusters to encourage collaboration between industries and increase student exposure to various professions. Windows into each learning lab transform the main corridor into a museum of trades.

“Putting learning on display builds understanding and cross-functional career development for students,” a Becker Morgan spokesperson stated. “Furthermore, the school’s mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are on display throughout the facility and were purposefully incorporated into the design as teaching tools. This innovative and thoughtful design will enhance the student experience and curriculum in the building maintenance and construction trades.”

Somerset County Technical High School was designed with the future of education, student development, and economic stability for Somerset County. “Becker Morgan Group is proud to have partnered with Somerset County Technical High School to bring this award-winning facility to Somerset Community and the State of Maryland.”

Becker Morgan Group (www.beckermorgan.com) provides comprehensive architecture and engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina.