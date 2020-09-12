WESTOVER — Somerset County Technical High School has achieved LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming one of under 50 schools in Maryland to receive this designation.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is the recognized standard for measuring a building’s sustainability. Becker Morgan Group led the design team in implementing practical and measurable strategies to improve environmental and human health through the design, construction, and operations of the new technical high school.

Sustainable practices utilized throughout the site are directly linked to the school’s design and functional goals. The green roof not only reduces energy consumption, but it also serves as an exploration lab for the school’s horticulture program. The roof is composed of high-SRI “cool roof” material, and vegetated roof areas were included to minimize the impact of heat island effect, and promote microclimates and wildlife habitats.

The team paid special attention to building materials, giving priority to recycled materials and materials manufactured within 500 miles of the site. During the construction process, nearly 75% of waste was diverted from the landfill and recycled. Indigenous plants were used throughout the site’s landscaping to eliminate the need for on-site irrigation and maintenance.

A large display at the front entrance projects real-time and comparative energy consumption data on the facility and explains the elements of LEED design. This display illustrates the positive impact of sustainable design and instills the importance of sustainable practices in the leaders of tomorrow.

Becker Morgan Group is committed to sustainable practices and prides itself on designing facilities that will serve the community, environment, and inhabitants today and into the future. Principal, Brad A. Hastings, AIA, LEED AP, comments on the certification, “We are grateful to work with forward-thinking clients, such as Somerset County Public Schools, to develop cost-effective, sustainable facilities for our communities. We appreciate all of the team members’ contributions that brought this project to life.” Becker Morgan Group utilized Sustainable Design Consulting as its LEED consultant on this project. Becker Morgan Group provides comprehensive Architecture & Engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.beckermorgan.com.