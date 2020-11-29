Somerset County Public Schools meal count way down

WESTOVER — With only 56% of Somerset County Public Schools students returning to in-person learning — and then sent home to continue online due to the unceasing coronavirus pandemic — the number of meals served is “extremely low” this school year.

Deputy Superintendent of Schools Tom Davis reported Nov. 17 that the breakfast count is down by more than 54,500 with lunch off by nearly 60,000 when compared to 2019. That’s a revenue loss of $268,939.

Last fiscal year with schools closing mid-March the estimate was that the Food & Nutrition budget would be in a deficit by more than $226,000. The audit report, which was expected at the November board meeting, was rescheduled, however, for Dec. 15.

The meal pickup program continues at each school but Mr. Davis said the numbers “are not good.” Board member Troy Brittingham Jr. suggested delivery as was utilized this past spring be restarted.

“We obviously have bus contractors that are available,” Mr. Davis said, with deliveries previously made to It Takes a Village in Crisfield and the Garland Hayward Youth Center in Princess Anne in addition to other community locations.

During the closure student meals are available on school days for curbside pickup 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each school. Board member Margo Green Gale urged that this again be publicized to expand distribution.