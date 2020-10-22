Opportunities for Crisfield High seniors announced

CRISFIELD — Seniors at Crisfield High School whether planning to learn in-person beginning Nov. 2 or remaining virtual are reminded of two opportunities that can propel them to be future leaders.

The United States Senate Youth Program will select just two students in Maryland for a week-long government and leadership experience next March. The students will also receive a $10,000 scholarship to pursue degrees in history or political science. Nominations and student videos are due Nov. 2 and Principal Tony Bevilacqua should be contacted for more details.

Seniors interested in serving one-term as the student member to the Maryland State Board of Education should also contact Mr. Bevilacqua before Nov. 16. The selected student will attend monthly state board meetings, participate and speak at various educational events and attend the board retreat.

Retired Brig. Gen. Warner Sumpter of Princess Anne, a former chair of the Somerset County Board of Education, is the immediate past president of the state board.

One final note, senior portraits will be taken at the school Nov. 16-17.