New School of Pharmacy needs artists

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Arts Council has an open call for artists interested in creating public artwork at the School of Pharmacy & Health Professions now under construction at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

This along with a project at Coppin State University represent the first Maryland Public Art Initiative public artworks on Maryland HBCU campuses.

Any artist or artist team living in the United States — especially those connected to an Historically Black College or University — is encouraged to apply. The deadline is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The School of Pharmacy on the Princess Anne campus will have a vaulted open atrium three stories high as its feature visible from the lobby. Artwork may be composed of multiple components of two and/or three-dimensional media that could engage both the open area and the wall. Work may be suspended from the ceiling.

Outside the entrance plaza and sidewalks will be treated, one facing the main campus while the other faces the parking lot. Two-dimensional surface designs integrated in the paving and/or sculptural installations are suggested, including functional works such as benches.

Because the building’s activities range from advanced research to classroom instruction some of the themes to be represented should include discovery, research, data, technology, healing, wellness and interpersonal relationships in care and learning.

Representing the under-acknowledged history and contributions of African American and people of color in the medical and rehabilitation services fields should also be related in the work.

The all-inclusive stipend for the three-story atrium and lobby project is $175,000. For the sidewalks it is $85,000. Three semi-finalists will be selected for each category and receive $2,500.

At this phase artists are to submit background material only. The selected artists will be contracted directly with the University of Maryland with the MSAC Public Art staff overseeing design development, implementation and installation.

Two one-hour webinars to answer questions about either project will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 and noon Monday, Nov. 9. These will be recorded and posted later on the MSCA Public Art page.

Visit https://www.msac.org/programs/public-art-programs for links to the UMES and Coppin projects including renderings and scaled plans.