Crisfield singer waiting for ‘The Voice’ audition

SALISBURY — Jewelie M. Brumley of Crisfield has completed the next step in her journey to appear on “The Voice.”

The winner of “Sing Crisfield” during the 72nd National Hard Crab Derby, Jewelie received a golden ticket to audition before producers on the hit NBC show, but in between she was to appear on WBOCTV’s “DelmarvaLife” which she did Nov. 12.

Singing two selections on the Mid South Audio Stage, one of them was Adele’s “ in the Deep.” It’s proven to be a lucky song for her as it was not only this year’s winner among the contest judges but in 2012 she placed second with it during “Crisfield Idol” which was also held during Crab Derby.

Her second song was “Kindergarten Boyfriend” by Katie Ladner from “Heathers: The Musical.”

The 2019 Crisfield High School graduate has been singing since she was 6, took part in her first “Crisfield Idol” at age 7, and moved into theater and musicals at age 10. She continues to take part in local plays, and sings at Crisfield’s First Baptist Church.

She will be singing at the reviewing stand during the Crisfield Christmas parade, Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at the Crisfield Library on Collins Street and heads down Maryland Avenue to the City Dock with the judges at the municipal parking at 10th Street.

“The Voice” airs on WBOC’s sister station WRDE channel 31. Jewelie anticipates her audition will come for next season’s show. She is the daughter of Kenda and Jamie Brumley.

