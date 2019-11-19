Princess Anne Police Reports

PRINCESS ANNE — By authority of Chief of Police Tim Bozman of the Princess Anne Police Department, the following incidents and arrests have been reported for the period of Oct. 28 through Nov. 10, 2019.

On 11-10-19, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested a 14-year-old juvenile, of Princess Anne, Maryland and a 13-year-old juvenile, of Princess Anne, Maryland for burglary 4th degree. The arrest stemmed from a burglary investigation at the America’s Best Value Inn, located at 30359 Mt. Vernon Road. Both juveniles were charged with burglary 4th degree and were subsequently released into the custody of their guardians. The case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

On 11-8-19, the Princess Anne Police Department served Ivy Ann Hamilton, 59, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court criminal summons. The criminal summons charged Hamilton with knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle in regards to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on 10-17-19 at Route 13 and Mt. Vernon Road. Hamilton was subsequently released from custody upon being issued her copy of the criminal summons.

On 11-7-19, the Princess Anne Police Department served Felita Antoinett Drummond-Land, 35, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court arrest warrant. The arrest warrant charged Drummond-Land with failure to comply with a peace order in regards to an incident that occurred on 10-28-19. Drummond-Land was seen by a District Court Commissioner who released Drummond-Land on personal recognizance.

On 11-5-19, the Princess Anne Police Department served Shaniece Kellam, 31, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court criminal summons out of Wicomico County. The criminal summons charged Kellam with assault second degree in regards to an incident that occurred in Wicomico County. Kellam was subsequently released from custody upon being served her copy of the criminal summons.

On 11-4-19, the Princess Anne Police Department served Marquise Jamiere Demby, 19, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. Demby was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Demby was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.

On 11-4-19, the Princess Anne Police Department charged a 17-year-old juvenile, of Princess Anne, Maryland with assault second degree. The charge stemmed from an assault complaint that occurred on 10-30-19 in the Princess Anne Townhouses complex, located on Pine Knoll Drive. The case was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

On 11-3-19, the Princess Anne Police Department served Darron Vertell White, 22, of Princess Anne, Maryland with an outstanding District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. White was seen by a District Court Commissioner who released White on personal recognizance.

On 11-2-19, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Sonja Zora Hill, 46, of Princess Anne, Maryland for assault second degree. The arrest stemmed from an assault investigation that occurred at 12174 Queens Grant Drive. Hill was charged with assault second degree and reckless endangerment. Hill was seen by a District Court Commissioner who released Hill on personal recognizance.

On 11-2-19, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Christopher L. White, 46, of Princess Anne, Maryland for assault second degree. The arrest stemmed from an assault investigation that occurred at 12174 Queens Grant Drive. White was charged with assault second degree and reckless endangerment. White was seen by a District Court Commissioner who released White on personal recognizance.

On 11-2-19, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Marcus Mitchell Davis, 33, of Princess Anne, Maryland for assault second degree. The arrest stemmed from an assault complaint at 11555 Beckford Avenue. Davis was charged with assault second degree and trespassing. Davis was seen by a District Court Commissioner who issued no bond. Davis was subsequently released into the custody of the Somerset County Detention Center.

On 11-2-19, the Princess Anne Police Department arrested Keysha Denise Henery, 35, of Princess Anne, Maryland for driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest stemmed from a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of West Post Office Road and Hampden Avenue. Henery was charged with driver using handheld telephone while motor vehicle is in motion, driving vehicle without required license, driving on a suspended license and privilege, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Henery was subsequently released from custody upon being issued her charges.

On 10-28, the Princess Anne Police Department served Latoia Sade Whittington, 30, of Pocomoke City, Maryland with an outstanding District Court criminal summons. The criminal summons charged Whittington with malicious destruction of property under $1,000.00 in regards to an incident that occurred on 10-11-19 at 11760 St Stephens Way. Whittington was subsequently released from custody upon being served with her copy of the criminal summons.