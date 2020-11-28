‘One-man crime wave’ held on no bond after another arrest

CRISFIELD — A local resident who could be described as a “one-man crime wave” according to Crisfield Police was arrested again for shoplifting at a dollar store in the city.

Joseph Lincoln Ward, 42, on Nov. 13 was held on a bench warrant on no bond status for violating the conditions of his release related to multiple arrests for petty theft, burglary, malicious destruction of property, rogue and vagabond and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

One of those incidents was at the Crisfield Housing Authority on Oct. 23. In that case the laundromat on Charlotte Avenue was broken into and the Pepsi machine was robbed of approximately $200 in cash with damage to the machine estimated to be $1,000. The suspect fled on a bicycle with mismatched tires. Ward was identified as the suspect and arrested after the workboat he was working on arrived at MeTompkin Bay Seafood.

According to Chief David Dalfonso, Ward is suspected of having burglarized various local businesses, been in possession of stolen crab pots, broken windows on multiple vehicles and shoplifted twice.

Natural Resources Police also cited Ward for tampering with the boat ramp fee box at Somers Cove Marina. These occurrences were during October and November.