Delaware man who was a court no-show had been murdered in Cambridge

PRINCESS ANNE — A Delaware man who two years ago burglarized a UMES student’s off-campus apartment at Arden’s Run in Princess Anne was shot and killed in Cambridge on Oct. 25.

Khalil St. Croxie Reid, 21, was scheduled to appear in Somerset County Circuit Court on Nov. 23 for violating his probation in the November 2018 case for which he received 18 months of unsupervised probation before judgment.

That sentence was in September 2019, with several other charges not prosecuted.

Reid, this past February, was one of three men arrested following an incident at a seafood restaurant in Rehoboth Beach and among the charges against him was firearms possession during the commission of a felony.

On Oct. 25 shortly before midnight, Cambridge Police received a report of shots fired in a parking lot in the 600 block of Chesapeake Court, and Reid was found to be the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester where he was pronounced dead.

Somerset County Deputy State’s Attorney Kendra Hayward was unaware Reid was deceased and when Reid was a no-show for his hearing asked Judge Daniel W. Powell to issue a bench warrant.

The State Police Homicide Unit is leading the murder investigation with additional assistance from the Criminal Enforcement Division and the Cambridge Police Department.