Crisfield’s new police chief reports 61 arrests during first quarter on the job

CRISFIELD — The city’s new Chief of Police David Dalfonso is making his department known having made 61 arrests during his first full quarter on the job.

Hired in June to be the permanent chief after the retirement in January of Chief Michael Tabor, the former state trooper reported to the City Council that from July through September there were two first degree assaults, three common assaults and one child sex offense reported.

The assaults included a non-fatal shooting on Aug. 28 at Somers Cove Apartments, with Troy J. Taylor charged with attempted murder.

On Aug. 22, Johnl L. Maynard, 18, allegedly stabbed another man also at Somers Cove Apartments in an unrelated incident. While initially charged with attempted murder that count was dismissed by the State’s Attorney.

Also in the city there was one robbery, three burglaries, and 10 vehicle thefts. A juvenile was apprehended for the Aug. 11 robbery of a food delivery driver, the chief said, also at Somers Cove.

Overdoses numbered five for the first quarter of FY21, none fatal.

Chief Dalfonso said all officers now have body cameras and the program is operational with support of the State’s Attorney’s Office and AXON, the camera manufacturer. “This is very, very useful alleviating complaints, and helping out with reports,” he said, and the prosecutor’s office can request video at anytime.

The CPD has received $8,500 in grants for opioid, underage tobacco and alcohol enforcement through the Somerset County Health Department. An additional $3,000 for training and PPE was received from the Department of Emergency Services, plus the Housing Authority provided its $10,000 quarterly allotment.

There is a commitment to do more road patrol, with 571 traffic stops and four DUI arrests. The department received a second new vehicle through a USDA grant, and four officers are certified for bike patrol which after a long absence was restarted. This will not only be useful for special events, but during regular patrol.

Council members expressed at their Oct. 28 meeting that they were hearing good things about the bike patrol. The chief said one resident asked if they were with the State Police, not realizing Crisfield officers were on bikes.

“It looked so different, I guess,” the chief said.