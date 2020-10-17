Arrest made in Aug. 28 non-fatal shooting in Crisfield

CRISFIELD — Crisfield Police on Oct. 5 with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Fugitive Unit arrested Troy Jerome Taylor of Crisfield, for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of Somers Cove Apartments on Aug. 28.

Taylor, 40, is being held without bond for attempted murder, assault and multiple firearm violations. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30 in District Court.

It was around 11 p.m. that Friday when officers responded in reference to a gunshot victim. The 33-year-old had a non-life threatening wound and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.