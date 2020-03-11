Nominate your Stars here!

These awards celebrate and recognize the best our community has to offer.



The first stage of the Stars of the Eastern Shore is nominating phase. Below are multiple groups and categories and we ask that you nominate your favorite business in as many of these categories as you like.



The nominations will last until April 2. If you nominate businesses in more than 25 categories, you’ll be entered in a sweepstakes to win a $250 gift card!



Nominations can take place between March 11 and April 2!



There will then be a voting phase that will run from April 8 until April 30.



It’s easy to do. Simply choose a category, nominate your favorite business and fill in your email address. Continue and complete the registration form. You MUST register to nominate.



Winners will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting phase has finished and the votes tallied and verified.



Let the nominating begin!