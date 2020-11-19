The Lower Shore Shelter partnered with Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church in Princess Anne and the Food Pantry to spearhead a successful community food giveaway every Friday during the month of October.
Over 1,600 food boxes, totaling 48,750 pounds of food were distributed! In addition, boxes were delivered to the elderly, disabled and those without transportation.
The Lower Shore Shelter would like to thank all of our partners and friends for making this such a success. This includes The East Gate Lodge 65, Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion church members, Teddy Bear Produce and all of our local community pastors, civic leaders, and neighborhood residents.
The Lower Shore Shelter
Princess Anne
Joyce Cottman, Executive Director
— To donate to the shelter, tax deductible checks may be sent to P.O. Box 11, Princess Anne, Md. 21853.
Thanks to all volunteers for helping with food giveaway
The Lower Shore Shelter partnered with Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church in Princess Anne and the Food Pantry to spearhead a successful community food giveaway every Friday during the month of October.
Over 1,600 food boxes, totaling 48,750 pounds of food were distributed! In addition, boxes were delivered to the elderly, disabled and those without transportation.
The Lower Shore Shelter would like to thank all of our partners and friends for making this such a success. This includes The East Gate Lodge 65, Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion church members, Teddy Bear Produce and all of our local community pastors, civic leaders, and neighborhood residents.
The Lower Shore Shelter
Princess Anne
Joyce Cottman, Executive Director
— To donate to the shelter, tax deductible checks may be sent to P.O. Box 11, Princess Anne, Md. 21853.
The County Times is delivered weekly to Crisfield and the surrounding Somerset County region.