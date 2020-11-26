Md. Food Bank-Eastern Shore hopes you’re in a giving mood

While most of us are enjoying meals this holiday season, many of our neighbors will be hungry. As our state continues to recover from the devastating COVID-19 crisis, hungry Marylanders are still struggling to catch up on rent, fill prescriptions, or close the grocery gap caused by the loss of school-based meals.
More than 1.5 million Marylanders experienced food insecurity before COVID-19 restrictions shut down businesses and shuttered schools, throwing hundreds of thousands of people out of work.
The Maryland Food Bank is working hard to keep up with a demand that never seems to slow. We are scaling up our Mobile Meals, Grab & Go Meals for kids, and Back Up Boxes to help families across the state put food on the table. But we can’t do it without your help. We need you back as a supporter, today more than ever.
In the holiday spirit of compassion and sharing, please send your generous contribution of $25, or more to the Maryland Food Bank.
Your gift will help ensure that your food-insecure neighbors will have something to celebrate this holiday. And given that the pandemic will change our own holiday festivities, I hope knowing you’ve helped someone in need will add special meaning to your celebration.
I cannot overemphasize the importance of each and every gift to those we help — especially during a time when everyone deserves to feel cared for and loved. Sincerely,
Carmen El Guercio, President & CEO
Jennifer Small, Regional Director,
Eastern Shore
Salisbury
— Donations may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank-Eastern Shore, 28500 Owens Branch Road, Salisbury, Md. 21801. Donations of both money and volunteer service may also be made online at wwwmdfoodbank.org.
