Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. As a senator from Delaware and as vice president, Joe Biden has been a reliable partner in the decades-long effort to save the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers and streams.
Kamala Harris, a leader on environmental justice issues, is the first female, Black, South Asian American to be elected Vice President. Their partnership is needed now more than ever.
In my 40 years working to save the Bay, I have never witnessed more setbacks to our nation’s fundamental environmental protections than what we have seen in the last four years. We are counting on the Biden administration to reverse the damage and make saving this national treasure a priority once again.
With the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint’s 2025 deadline looming, there’s never been a more important moment for the Bay. We look forward to working with the new administration, the Bay’s bipartisan supporters in Congress, and all our elected officials to finish the job.
And above all we look forward to continuing our work with you. Your financial support, your willingness to volunteer your time, your signature on a petition, or, when necessary, your willingness to call your elected officials, will be paramount to our shared success of restoring clean water to our region.
Our health, economy, and quality of life are at stake. Thank you for standing with us. Save the Bay!
William C. Baker, President
Chesapeake Bay Foundation
Chesapeake Bay Foundation counting on the Biden administration
Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. As a senator from Delaware and as vice president, Joe Biden has been a reliable partner in the decades-long effort to save the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers and streams.
Kamala Harris, a leader on environmental justice issues, is the first female, Black, South Asian American to be elected Vice President. Their partnership is needed now more than ever.
In my 40 years working to save the Bay, I have never witnessed more setbacks to our nation’s fundamental environmental protections than what we have seen in the last four years. We are counting on the Biden administration to reverse the damage and make saving this national treasure a priority once again.
With the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint’s 2025 deadline looming, there’s never been a more important moment for the Bay. We look forward to working with the new administration, the Bay’s bipartisan supporters in Congress, and all our elected officials to finish the job.
And above all we look forward to continuing our work with you. Your financial support, your willingness to volunteer your time, your signature on a petition, or, when necessary, your willingness to call your elected officials, will be paramount to our shared success of restoring clean water to our region.
Our health, economy, and quality of life are at stake. Thank you for standing with us. Save the Bay!
William C. Baker, President
Chesapeake Bay Foundation
The County Times is delivered weekly to Crisfield and the surrounding Somerset County region.