SALISBURY — On Sunday, Oct. 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in downtown Salisbury, offers the traditional Blessing of the Animals at 11:30 a.m., after its 10 a.m. worship service.

Father David Michaud, church rector, officiates. This year the blessing is livestreamed.

“Gather your animal companions in front of your TV, laptop, tablet or smartphone to receive a blessing that day,” Fr. David said. “Pets of all denominations and faiths are welcomed.”

The patron saint of Italy, Francis is one of the most venerated figures in Christianity. He is associated with the patronage of animals and the natural environment, and churches customarily hold animal blessing ceremonies on or near his feast day. Go online to the St. Peter’s website at stpeterschurch.net or to its facebook page St. Peter’s Episcopal Church – Salisbury, MD.

to access the live service. Traditionally, the blessing is short and animal and pet owner friendly. For more information call 410-742-5118.

Although also held annually in Princess Anne, there will be no similar event at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, which Fr. David was a former rector.