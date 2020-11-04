Samaritan’s Purse: Start now filling Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes

MARION — Christ Fellowship Bible Church is again the local drop-off site for gift-filled shoeboxes being collected for Operation Christmas Child during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23

Samaritan’s Purse has managed this program for more than two decades and various churches, families and individuals in this area are taking part.

To participate, simply pack a shoebox with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys for a child ages 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14. You can also build a shoebox online without leaving home at the website https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/. The cost for this is $25 and the giver may also enroll the recipient in OCC’s discipleship program for an additional $6.

Shoebox gifts this year will be especially appreciated due to the continued uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic. This mission of hope reaches millions of children across the globe.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, stated, in these hard times, “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Some of the area churches participating include Asbury and Immanuel United Methodist in Crisfield and St. Peter’s UMC in Oriole.

Christ Fellowship Bible Church is located at 5910 Crisfield Highway and box drop-off times are:

• Monday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4 to 7 p.m.;

• Thursday, Nov. 19, 4 to 7 p.m.;

• Friday, Nov. 20, 10 to 1;

• Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 to 1;

• Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 to 4; and

• Monday, Nov. 23, 9 to 11 a.m.

To watch a fun video on how to pack a box visit https://video.samaritanspurse.org/discover-the-fun-of-packing-a-shoebox-4/. Visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ for more on the mission.