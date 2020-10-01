Fr. Rob Laws leaving St. Andrew’s for Somerset County, N.J.

PRINCESS ANNE — After seven years as rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Fr. J. Robert Laws announced to members his last service in Princess Anne will be Sunday, Nov. 22.

He is leaving Somerset Parish effective Nov. 28 and heading to Somerset County, N.J., to become rector of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Bridgewater.

In his Sept. 18 letter Fr. Rob calls his announcement “happy-sad” but also noted “A priest could not ask for a better parish to serve.”

“You are a generous, loving and supportive community,” he wrote.

“Your compassion for the needy in the community, your acceptance of all people who enter the doors of the church, your flexibility and your dedication to the ministries of the parish have been a wonderful blessing to me.”

A resident of Crisfield during his time here Fr. Rob had been a member of the former Somerset County Long Term Recovery Committee, and was a trustee on the Somerset County Library Board. The North Carolina native’s first service at St. Andrew’s was All Saints Day Nov. 3, 2013. He succeeded Fr. David Michaud who resigned April that year after six years to become rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury.

Sunday Mass at St. Andrew’s is at 10 a.m. and in-person for those who complete a “Covenant of Regathering,” otherwise it can viewed on the church’s Facebook page St-Andrew Princess Anne.