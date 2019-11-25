Drive-thru Nativity at Living Hope



MARION — Living Hope Ministries at 27331 Crisfield Marion Road will be hosting its first ever drive-through Nativity on site at the church.



The event will be held Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13-15 from 6 to 9 p.m. This free event and we will have stations where cars will stop to hear a short narrative of the Christmas story as told by characters like Mary, Joseph, Elizabeth, the shepherds, and more.

Refreshments will also be served to each vehicle before its exits the parking lot

The County Times is delivered weekly to Crisfield and the surrounding Somerset County region.